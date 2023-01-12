Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles is out on his first official engagement since Prince Harry’s withering memoir Spare was released this week.

The monarch is visiting a community shed project in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire in Scotland this morning.

Pictures show the King is all smiles as he meets people in Aboyne and shakes their hands.

Charles is visiting the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aboyne, Scotland (REUTERS)

It is the King’s first public outing since his son’s explosive memoir was published (REUTERS)

It comes two days after his youngest son’s memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, according to its publisher, Transworld Penguin Random House.

Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House said the only books to ever have sold more copies on the first release day are those “starring another Harry”.

Mr Finlay said: “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations. As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).”

Spare is full of detail about Harry’s private life plus criticisms of the Royal Family and the press.

Ghostwritten by JR Moehringer it charts Harry’s younger years all the way through to the present day, his life with wife Meghan Markle and difficulties with his family.

The 416-page autobiography sees Harry telling his story with “raw, unflinching honesty,” publisher Penguin Random House said, adding that the book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.

More follows....