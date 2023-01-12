Prince Harry - live: King Charles ‘must be furious’ over nicknames for royal aides
Duke says three courtiers ‘consolidated power through bold Machiavellian manoeuvres’
Prince Harry shows Stephen Colbert the necklace William broke
King Charles is likely to be furious over “derogatory” nicknames Prince Harry has given private secretaries in his memoir, a royal biographer claims.
The Duke of Sussex refers to three “courtiers” as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp, writing: “I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres.”
Robert Jobson said that anyone with a “semblance” of knowledge about the workings of the royal household would know who the “deeply insulting” comments are about.
Harry has denied boasting about killing 25 people in Afghanistan, describing this as “very dangerous” spin.
The Duke told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in the US that watching the reactions has been “hurtful and challenging”.
“Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan,” Harry said.
Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication.
Voices: The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp: Harry’s acid outburst against the grey men in the palace
Dedicated public servants or lower than vermin? Harry goes low...
He grew up with an absent dad and a love of The Prince and the Pauper. Now he’s written Prince Harry’s memoir
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning features writer whose own memoir about his absent father was adapted into a George Clooney-directed film. Now he’s turned his hand to ferreting out the most intimate details of royal life and familial intrigue, writes Sheila Flynn:
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning features writer whose own memoir about his absent father was adapted into a George Clooney-directed film. Now he’s turned his hand to ferreting out the most intimate details of royal life and familial intrigue, writes Sheila Flynn
Piers Morgan has proven himself Meghan Markle’s greatest fan
If “fan” stems from the word “fanatic”, that seems a good description of the presenter’s behaviour, writes Katie Edwards:
He seems preoccupied with Harry and Meghan to the point of obsession
King Charles carried ‘pitiful teddy bear’ with him everywhere, Prince Harry says
King Charles apparently carried a teddy bear around with him everywhere, according to Prince Harry writing in his new book, Spare.
Remembering seeing his father with the teddy while he was growing up, Harry said the bear was “pitiful” with “broken arms and dangly threads”.
It’s believed the bear was from Charles’ days at boarding school Gordonstoun in Scotland, where he was badly bullied, but it’s unknown if he still takes the toy around with him.
TK Maxx denies Prince Harry’s claim about shopping retailer’s annual sales
TK Maxx denied Prince Harry’s claim about shopping at the retailer during its yearly sales, which he mentioned in his new memoir, Spare.
In his book, which was released on 10 January, the Duke of Sussex reflected on buying from TK Maxx during their “once-a-year sale”. However, TK Maxx has now responded to the royal’s claim, noting that its stores don’t “do sales”.
“Whilst we’re delighted Prince Harry is a big fan, we thought we should explain we don’t actually do sales,” a spokesperson for the brand told Express. “Instead, we offer great value, style, and savings all year round.”
The response from TK Maxx - which is known as TJ Maxx in the US - comes after Harry made claims about how much he loves buying his daily attire from the department store.
Clarkson has the right to say what he wants about Meghan, says culture secretary
The culture secretary has defended Jeremy Clarkson’s right to free speech when asked about the presenter’s much-criticised comments regarding Meghan Markle.
Clarkson wrote that he loathed the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wanted people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.
Memoir fails to excite Australians
There was no great rush to buy the autobiography in bookshops in Melbourne and Sydney, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
“I feel like maybe people are kind of sick of him now because he has been selling his story a lot already,” one shopper said.
Opinion: Tragedy of King and his warring sons is Shakespearean
You have to wonder whether Charles has had some intimation of the Lear-like quality of what has engulfed him and his still-young reign, writes Sean O’Grady.
Like King Lear, based on an elderly mythical king of Britain, and his three daughters Goneril, Regan and the pure Cordelia, Charles sought from his offspring their love, loyalty and respect.
Prince Harry recalls first kiss with Cressida Bonas
ICYMI: Prince Harry has recalled his “painfully awkward” first kiss with Cressida Bonas in his memoir Spare:
King ‘planning to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation’
King Charles is reportedly planning on inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation in May:
