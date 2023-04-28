Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three new photographs of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace have been shared ahead of the coronation.

The images were taken in the palace’s blue drawing room last month.

One photograph shows the King and Queen Consort standing side by side in front of a portrait of Charles’ great-grandfather King George V.

The portrait was painted shortly after King George V’s own coronation in June 1911.

Charles wears a blue Anderson and Sheppard suit in the photograph, with a blue tie and white Turnbull and Asser shirt.

Meanwhile, Camilla is dressed in a blue wool crepe dress from British designer Fiona Clare. Her accessories include the late Queen Elizabeth II’s pearl drop earrings set, adored with sapphire and ruby gemstones, and a pearl necklace from her private collection.

The other two photographs show Charles and Camilla seated individually.

In His Majesty’s portrait, he is sitting in a giltwood and silk upholstered armchair that dates to 1829 and was supplied to King George IV to furnish Windsor Castle.

King Charles III in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace (PA/Hugo Burnand)

Camilla, in her portrait, is sitting in a giltwood and silk long-seated upholstered armchair dating back to 1812.

The chair was likely commissioned by King George IV when he was the Prince of Wales in the early 19th century.

The Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace (PA/Hugo Burnand)

The photographs were taken by Hugo Burnard, who also photographed the royal couple for their wedding in 2005.

The new pictures come after Camilla responded to a letter from a fan, congratulating them on their 18th wedding anniversary, with a thank you letter that featured a photo that appears to have cropped out Ryan Reynolds.

The Queen Consort sent the fan a personalised thank you card with a picture of her and the King on the front. The picture was taken in December 2022, when Charles and Camilla visited Wrexham AFC in North Wales and met football club co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

But it appears Camilla cropped out the Deadpool star from the photograph so it showed only the royal couple.

The coronation of King Charles and Camilla is set to take place on Saturday 6 May. Britons will get a bank holiday to continue celebrating the historic occasion on Monday 8 May.

Additional reporting by PA