The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is fast approaching – and with it, a long weekend for the country to celebrate the occasion.

As with his mother’s jubilee, the King has also given Britons a public holiday to honour his coronation. The ceremony falls on Saturday 6 May, with a Coronation Concert scheduled on Sunday 7 May and a bank holiday on Monday 8 May.

As the UK prepares to crown a new monarch for the first time in more than 70 years, many will be planning street parties and Big Lunches, which are a mainstay at royal celebrations.

Last year, neighbourhoods throughout the country threw parties for everyone in the community to enjoy for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Buckingham Palace is once again encouraging people to bring their communities together to hold Big Lunches and street parties on Sunday 7 May, with thousands of events expected to take place in streets, gardens, parks, and community spaces.

We’ve asked the experts for their top tips on throwing the ultimate coronation street party.

Do I need a licence for a coronation street party?

If you are holding a street party that requires a road closure, then you need to apply to do so with your local council.

However, the deadline for applying for road closures will have passed earlier this month for most councils.

According to Street Party, you can still have a street meet without closing your road if you choose to have it on a driveway, parking area, or front garden.

Do I need insurance for a coronation street party?

According to insurance company Protectivity, you should take out insurance for your party as many councils will require proof of public liability insurance before they grant licences, permissions and road closures.

Shop owners join in with the fun during the Bishopthorpe Road Street Party celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee on 5 June 2022 in York (Getty Images)

If you are holding the party on private land, such as in a driveway or garden, you are not legally obligated to take out insurance.

However, experts at A-Plan Insurance suggest taking out “single” event insurance, as it covers up to four days of the event. It covers minor accidents and damage to vehicles, which could happen when a party is in full swing.

How do I decorate a coronation street party?

You could opt for the classic Union Jack bunting everywhere for a truly British celebration, but what if you want to get more creative?

Molly Mahon, printmaker and designer, recommends considering “homemade touches” to bring your party to life.

A knitter named Caroline Topping crocheting and knitting bunting for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Beccles (Getty Images)

“There are countless ways to add a homemade, sustainable touch to a celebratory party at home,” she says. “The finishing touch to our coronation decorations is the handprinted bunting that my children and I will make together, it really makes the occasion for me.”

Meanwhile, Alex Head, founder of luxury sustainable company Social Pantry, adds: “The trick to a great tablescape is letting your tablecloth do the work. Opt for bright colours and patterns for maximum visual impact.

“Pair with placemats and napkins in natural fabrics – this gives a relaxed, blissfully domestic feel and saves on ironing.”

What should guests wear to a coronation street party?

What you tell your guests to wear to your street party is ultimately up to you. They could simply go comfy and casual to enjoy the festivities, or you could up the ante by making it a fancy dress party with a prize for the best-dressed guest.

Sarah Allison, creative manager at online party products retailer Party Delights, says: “Families can come dressed to impress or really get into the theme with matching traditional Royal Guard costumes, or dressed as their favourite royal.

Royal fans Caellia (L) and Yoshilen wear costumes as they arrive on the Mall to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02 (Getty Images)

“Masks, wigs and tiaras are also a run and easy way to add an element of fancy dress to the party.”

She also suggests providing Union Jack flag head boppers or red, white and blue face jewels for guests who prefer to be low-key but still want to get into the spirit.

What kind of entertainment should I have?

Entertainment is important for a party, especially for younger guests who will want to play games while their parents mingle.

Allison recommends setting up a coronation-themed crafts table with pens, paints and cardboard boxes for flag-drawing, castle-building or crown-making.

Event organisers Maximillion also suggest preparing other coronation-themed party games, such as a twist on Pin the Tail on the Donkey with Pin the Crown on the King, or a royal quiz to see who knows the most about the royal family.

A coronation playlist with joyous songs to celebrate the occasion is also a must-have, with British crowd-pleasers certain to put everyone in a good mood.