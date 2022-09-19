Who is Lady Susan Hussey? The Queen’s lady-in-waiting and Prince William’s godmother

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of Queen Elizabeth II’s household attended the late monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today (Monday 19 September).

Arriving at the ceremony, the royal household staff members were led by Lady Susan Hussey, the Queen’s longest serving lady-in-waiting and godmother to Prince William.

The group joined world leaders, monarchs and public figures from nearly 200 countries for the ceremony on Monday (19 September).

The royal family walked in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the church.

The procession was led by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked alongside their parents, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following closely behind.

Who is Lady Susan Hussey?

Lady Susan Hussey arrives for the funeral (right) (PA)

Lady Susan Hussey is the daughter of Geoffrey Waldegrave, the 12th Earl Waldegrave and Mary Hermione, Countess Waldegrave.

She was married to the late BBC chairman Marmaduke Lord Hussey, who died in 2006.

When did she start working for the Queen?

Lady Susan Hussey took up the role as one of the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting in 1960 and served the monarch for more than 60 years.

She was appointed following the birth of Prince Andrew to take charge of the monarch’s correspondence.

As a lady-in-waiting, she was named the leading “woman of the bedchamber”. In this role, she would help the Queen with daily activities such as helping her bathe and get dressed.

How often was she seen with the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip alongside Susan Hussey (Getty Images)

Lady Susan Hussey was seen travelling alongside the Queen to Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony earlier this year, during the monarch’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lady Susan Hussey was one of the key staff members who were part of the “HMS bubble” at Windsor Castle.

Lady Susan Hussey (left) attends State Opening of Parliament, 2019 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She was also the only person to accompany the Queen to the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021.

Last week, Lady Susan Hussey joined other staff members to pay their respects to the Queen during the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Lady Susan arrived wearing an all black ensemble, accessorised with a pearl necklace. The choice of jewellery marked a subtle tribute to the Queen, who was known to love pearls.