Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in the US on Wednesday for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, have not visited America since 2014 when they attended events in New York City and Washington, DC.

They will visit Boston, primarily to attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up. The royal couple will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum where they will meet Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the former president and now US Ambassador to Australia.

The media spotlight of what is billed as a royal trip rather than a more traditional tour will be more intense as the heir to the throne’s California-based younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be in New York a few days later.

They will be honoured for their commitment to social change at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards, which comes ahead of the release of a Netflix documentary and a revealing memoir by the prince.