William & Kate - live: Prince and Princess of Wales visit Boston for climate awards in first royal trip abroad
Follow for the latest updates as royal couple visit America for first time since 2014
Related Video: Princess or Duchess? Kate Middleton’s new title explained
Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in the US on Wednesday for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, have not visited America since 2014 when they attended events in New York City and Washington, DC.
They will visit Boston, primarily to attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up. The royal couple will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum where they will meet Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the former president and now US Ambassador to Australia.
The media spotlight of what is billed as a royal trip rather than a more traditional tour will be more intense as the heir to the throne’s California-based younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be in New York a few days later.
They will be honoured for their commitment to social change at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards, which comes ahead of the release of a Netflix documentary and a revealing memoir by the prince.
America prepares to welcome William and Kate
Good afternoon, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the royal visit to Boston by Prince William and Princess Catherine.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be arriving in Boston on Wednesday ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
The royal couple will spend three days in the city in a trip that will culminate in the star-studded ceremony, which will bring together activists, policymakers and performers to celebrate the 2022 cohort of finalists.
The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in October 2020 to “incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years”.
Focusing on five categories described as “simple but ambitious goals for our planet”, the awards will name each winner from a pool of 15 global finalists who will win £1m to scale and support their solutions.
William and Kate’s trip also marks their first US visit since 2014, when they visited New York City as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the titles they held before being granted their current ones following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
