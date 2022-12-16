Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Judi Love and Carol McGiffin have clashed over the latest installment of Netflix’s documentary Harry and Meghan.

The women discussed the controversial series on Thursday’s (15 December) edition of Loose Women, following the release of the second and final volume of the controversial series.

McGiffin began by saying she was “fed up” with the pair and had not watched the latest episodes as she was “boycotting” it.

“I'm boycotting it, not actively, but I'm just not really interested. I'm just fed up with these two,” she announced.

“They originally left the UK to preserve their privacy and what they've done is sell it to Netflix. This is what annoys me about it. If they want to tell it, I don't care but don't try and manipulate me into wanting to watch it.”

Love responded that she had “gone past the point of arguing with someone” over the content, citing Prince Harry’s comments in the documentary.

“If you don't come to the conclusion after watching this that someone is being treated a bit differently, then I just leave it with that,” Love declared, before McGiffin interrupted, “You'd have to take their word for everything. You're not questioning it.”

Harry and Meghan (Netflix)

“Still people are saying negative things about them,” Love replied before McGiffin shouted: “What do they want? What do they want?”

“They just want people to know their side”, said Love.

Revelations from the last episodes of the Netflix series included Prince Harry saying that he felt that the stress of the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) privacy legal battle played a part in Meghan miscarrying their second child.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” he said.

(Getty Images)

And in episode five, Harry said his brother, Prince William “screamed and shouted at him”, an experience he described as “terrifying”.

The incident took place during a tense meeting about the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with senior members of the royal family at the Sandringham Estate in 2020.

Harry claimed: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me.”

He added that his father, King Charles, allegedly said things that “simply weren’t true”, and that his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, “quietly sat there” to “take it all in”.

They also revealed the identity of their daughter Lilibet’s celebrity godfather.