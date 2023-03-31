Meghan Markle wins Gracie Award for her Archetypes podcast

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex has received a Gracie Award for her work on her Archetypes podcast.

The 48th annual Gracie Awards honoured Meghan Markle as one of its digital media national winners for her Spotify podcast, which sees her speaking to various famous women about the stereotypes they face.

The awards are organised by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation in the US and celebrates exemplary programming and individual achievement created by, for and about women across all forms of media.

In a statement shared to the Archewell Foundation website, Markle said: “Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honour.

“This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

Other podcasts that have been recognised in the awards include Katie Couric for her show Next Question and Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy.

The Gracie Awards also celebrated Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Ava DuVernay, and Ziwe as television national winners.

The First Lady, which stars Viola David, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, took home the Grand Award for exceptional production.

The Gracies Gala will take place on 23 May at The Beverly Wiltshire hotel. This year’s theme is “Storytelling”, which aims to highlight narratives shared by the award winners that “not only inform, inspire and captivate audiences, but also enrich our collective comprehension of the world”.

Becky Brooks, president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, said: “As we close out Women’s History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards.

“This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation and vision. Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in moulding the cultural landscape.”