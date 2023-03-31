Royal news - latest: Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit against half-sister Samantha
Florida judge said Markle’s statements were pure opinion and ‘not capable of being proved false’
Meghan Markle has won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.
The duchess had been accused by her relative of spreading “malicious lies” during an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.
But on Thursday a Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that Markle’s statements were pure opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.
In other news, the King has told Ukrainians “I’m praying for you” on his visit to Germany after condemning the “unimaginable suffering” caused by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of their homeland.
Charles met families who escaped to Germany after he praised the nation’s “courageous, important and appreciated” decision to send “significant” military support to Ukraine, delivering the first speech by a British monarch to the German Bundestag.
“The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people”, he told the chamber.
“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, together with our democratic values.”
Elsewhere at Tegel Airport, the King met recently arrived Ukrainians. To date, more than a million have sought refuge in Germany.
King Charles III received a rousing standing ovation from German politicians after addressing the Bundestag in both fluent German and English.
The monarch made history on Thursday 30 March, becoming the first member of the British royal family to speak in Germany’s federal parliament while it is in session.
During his address, Charles spoke of the importance of renewing the “special bond of friendship” between the two countries.
Camilla, Queen Consort, was watching his speech from the Bundestag floor.
Watch:
Prince Harry suffered from “suspicion and paranoia” and lost friends because of newspaper articles, a court heard on Monday, as he launched his campaign to reform the media with a surprise appearance in London.
The Duke of Sussex flew 5,500 miles from his new home in California to attend a High Court hearing as the Daily Mail’s publisher bids to throw out claims against its titles, including accusations of phone-hacking.
Also in court were Sir Elton John, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Lawrence, who are among the public figures suing Associated Newspapers for alleged unlawful activity.
War in Ukraine has inflicted the “most unimaginable suffering”, King Charles says
The King has made history by delivering the first speech by a British monarch during a session of the Bundestag.
He told the packed chamber: “The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people.
“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, together with our democratic values.
“The world has watched in horror – but we have not stood by. Even as we abhor the appalling scenes of destruction, we can take heart from our unity – in defence of Ukraine, of peace and freedom.
“Germany and the United Kingdom have shown vital leadership. As Europe’s two largest donors to Ukraine, we have responded with taking decisions which might previously have seemed unimaginable. Germany’s decision to send such significant military support to Ukraine is remarkably courageous, important and appreciated.”
King hails ‘special bond’ between UK and Germany in Bundestag address
The King has celebrated the “special bond” between the UK and Germany as he became the first British monarch to address the Bundestag during his historic state visit to the country.
Speaking in both German and English, Charles said he could “hardly begin to express the pride” he felt in the relationship between the two countries and spoke fondly of his “cherished” family ties to Germany.
He also thanked the country for its kindness following the death of his mother, the late Queen.
He said: “Today, it gives me particular pride to be with you ... and to renew the special bond between our two countries.
“This friendship meant so much to my beloved mother, the late Queen, who often spoke of the 15 official visits she made to Germany, including her five state visits.
“The first of those, in 1965, came when our continent was still deeply scarred by war, and the trauma of conflict. Hers was the wartime generation, and like my father, the Queen had served in uniform.
“That my parents’ 11-day tour of Germany should prove to be a pivotal moment in the reconciliation between our nations was, therefore, a matter of great personal significance to them both.
“My mother understood the immense achievement that reconciliation represented, and in returning to Germany time and again, she was determined to play her own part. It is, perhaps, for this reason that Her late Majesty won a particular place in the affection of the German people.”
With a quip about the Lionesses’ victory over Germany at Euro 2022, the monarch hailed it as “just one example of how our countries, together, can offer a compelling example to the world”.
“Faced with so many shared challenges, the United Kingdom and Germany are together providing leadership to secure our shared future,” he added.
King Charles III has made history as he becomes the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session.
Charles is delivering a speech in German which celebrates the deep-rooted links between Germany and the UK on his first state visit to the country.
The King spoke of the importance of renewing the “special bond of friendship” between the two countries.
