Meghan Markle has won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

The duchess had been accused by her relative of spreading “malicious lies” during an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.

But on Thursday a Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that Markle’s statements were pure opinion and “not capable of being proved false”.

In other news, the King has told Ukrainians “I’m praying for you” on his visit to Germany after condemning the “unimaginable suffering” caused by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of their homeland.

Charles met families who escaped to Germany after he praised the nation’s “courageous, important and appreciated” decision to send “significant” military support to Ukraine, delivering the first speech by a British monarch to the German Bundestag.

“The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people”, he told the chamber.

“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, together with our democratic values.”

Elsewhere at Tegel Airport, the King met recently arrived Ukrainians. To date, more than a million have sought refuge in Germany.