Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Meghan Markle calls out How I Met Your Mother for stereotyping ‘crazy women’ in new podcast

The Duchess of Sussex also called out ‘Scrubs’ and Jordan Peterson

Kate Ng
Tuesday 11 October 2022 14:08
Comments
Meghan Markle top five interviews

The Duchess of Sussex has called out hit TV series How I Met Your Mother(HIMYM) for contributing to stereotypes about “crazy” women in the latest episode of her podcast.

The latest addition to Archetypes sees Meghan Markle discussing the “label” projected on women with Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone.

The podcast also singled out right-wing professor Jordan Peterson and another popular US TV show, Scrubs, for perpetuating the stereotype.

Introducing the new episode, Meghan says: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’, ‘nuts’, ‘out of your mind’, ‘completely irrational’.

“If we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it’d be pretty easy to see just how many of you out there have your hands up. By the way, me too.”

Recommended

To demonstrate “how prevalent” the label is in popular culture, the duchess played a series of clips.

In one clip, HIMYM character Barney, played by Neil Patrick Harris, says: “A girl is allowed to be crazy, as long as she is equally hot. Thus, if she is this crazy, she has to be this hot.”

Another clip comes from Peterson, in which he says: “I don’t think that men can control crazy women.”

A third, from Scrubs, hears the character Elliot, played by Sarah Chalke, saying: “I can’t take it, Carla! I cannot hide the crazy a minute longer! I’m just this big mountain of cuckoo is about to erupt and spew molten crazy all over him and he’s gonna die like this.”

Later in the podcast, Slate says the label of “hysteria and craziness” is “a definition created by a man”, adding: “It is a definition meant to shame and limit a certain type of experience.”

Meghan follows up by saying: “That ‘experience’ – let’s just call it what it is: emotions… Scared, sad, angry, stressed, jealous, surprised, worried, insecure. Take your pick.

“Calling someone ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’ completely dismisses their experience, it minimises what they’re feeling. It doesn’t stop there, it keeps going, to the point where anyone who’s been labelled it enough times can be gaslit into thinking they’re actually unwell… to the point where real issues of all kinds get ignored.”

Hysteria has been historically linked to women, with Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, designating it an exclusively female disease.

Recommended

A diagnosis of hysteria used to be attributed only to women, who were routinely punished or prescribed non-medical cures like sex or herbs until around the 20th century, when studies found it was not an ailment suffered only by women.

However, stereotypes about women being “hysterical” prevail in modern times, in part due to popular culture, as well as society, Meghan says.

“The use of these labels has been drilled into us from movies and TV, from friends and family, and even from random strangers,” she adds. “And the fact is, no one wants this label.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wu opened up about receiving a DM from an Asian actor who told her she was a “disgrace” to her race for appearing to be “ungrateful” for the renewal of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat in 2019.

The Hustlers star told the duchess that, despite the DM making her feel “like I didn’t deserve to be alive anymore”, she has forgiven the unnamed “colleague”.

Archetypes is available to listen to on Spotify.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in