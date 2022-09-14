Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.

During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and bowing her head.

In photos from the service, Meghan could also be seen in the midst of curtsying while her husband stood next to her with his head down.

On Twitter, multiple fans praised the royal’s curtsy, as they expressed how “graceful” and “respectful” the move was.

“Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex executes a flawless curtsy,” one wrote.

“Meghan’s curtsy was the deepest so, if we’re going off of royalist rhetoric, she’s got the most admiration and respect for her,” another wrote.

A third person added: “Meghan..is the epitome of grace and elegance.”

Other Twitter users went on to notice her Harry and how proud he appeared to look of his wife, one of which wrote: “Can’t deny [that] was a great curtsy, deep and respectful. Nice touch that she’s wearing earrings from the Queen. Harry looked like he was going to cry any moment too.”

(Getty Images)

Meghan’s gesture was also similar to how Princess Anne paid her respect to her mother in Scotland. When the coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday, the Princess Royal also bent her knees and curtsied in front of it.

During the procession on Wednesday, Meghan used her jewellery to pay tribute to the monarch. She donned a pair of pearl diamond earrings that the Queen had gifted to her, having first worn the earrings in 201 when visiting the Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester with her grandmother-in-law.

Meghan also turned heads when she arrived at the service in a separate car from Kate Middleton, who rode to the event with Camilla, Queen Consort. The 41-year-old duchess rode alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The royal and her husband are expected to stay in the UK until after the Queen’s funeral on 19 September, which will be a bank holiday. Since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry have been residing in their home in California, while raising their three-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet.