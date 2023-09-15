Meghan Markle spotted without her engagement ring at Invictus Games

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has been leaving the house without one diamond-adorned accessory on her finger.

Most recently, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted next to her husband at the Invictus Games in a fashionable look that did not include the traditional engagement ring he gave her. When seen at the sixth edition of the multi-sport event for injured or sick servicemen and women, fans noticed Meghan’s ring finger only had her wedding band on it.

However, according to People’s report, Meghan’s three-stone ring has been taken in for adjustments, as one of the diamond sets became loose. The Duke of Sussex proposed to his wife in November of 2017 with the ring co-designed by Queen Elizabeth’s known jeweler, Cleave & Company and himself.

A large cut jewel from Botswana lies between two of Princess Diana’s diamonds on a micro pavé band. Meghan altered the accessory in 2019 by switching from a classic gold band to the mod studded replacement.

While the engagement ring was absent from her hand, Meghan still donned the traditional Welsh gold wedding band with her eternity ring. Having the ceremonial ring made from the pure gold has been a tradition kept within the royal family since the 1923 wedding of Queen Elizabeth to Prince Albert.

Meghan attended an intimate party for the family and friends of the athletes on Tuesday and spent time watching the wheelchair basketball tournament with Harry on Wednesday. During her 13 September outing, the mother of two sported a J Crew black and white blazer with a pair of Chanel ballet flats and Staud white shorts.

Promptly after Meghan was seen in the affordable formal-wear, eager style enthusiasts rushed to the brand’s website to purchase the same jacket. However, the influx of customers caused their online website to crash.

People flocked to X (formerly known as Twitter), commenting on the colossal impact Meghan’s style choices have on her loyal following.

“Y’all were not ready for Princess Meghan obviously,” one individual remarked.

“Princess Meghan power,” another social media user added.

J Crew put forth an official statement on the platform, emphasising their efforts to have their website “up and running soon”.

Since Harry had already been travelling through the UK prior to the games, he arrived by himself in Dusseldorf, Germany for the start of the Invictus Games. Meghan, coming from their home in California, came after and apologised for her late arrival to the party on Tuesday in her speech.