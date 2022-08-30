Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meghan Markle shares extract from 2018 wedding speech for the first time

Meghan spoke of her relief at finally being ‘able to tell [my] own story’

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:13
Comments
Meghan Markle reveals Archie’s bedroom caught fire during royal tour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has told of her plans for a Netflix show about her “love story” with Prince Harry – a decision she gave credence to with a reference to her previously unrevealed wedding speech.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, welcomedThe Cut into her west coast mansion to discuss setting up her family’s new lives in California – a conversation peppered with unprecedented detail regarding her personal life.

In the article, which weighed in at a cool 6,500 words, Meghan spoke of her relief at finally being “able to tell [my] own story”.

The Duchess described her vision for the couple’s Netflix show as being a “historical documentary” based on their “love story”, rather than a reality show.

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she told the magazine.

Recommended

In speaking of her amibitions to portray her romance with the prince, Meghan went on to quote the speech she delivered at the private evening event for her 2018 wedding, which up until now had been kept a secret by the Sussexes’ family and friends.

The Duchess she said took comfort in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.”

“I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on,” she added.

In amongst the string of confessions shared by the former actress, the Duchess asked whether readers wanted to “know a secret.”

Recommended

“I’m getting back… on Instagram,” she went on to reveal.

Later, however, the Duchess clarified she was “no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in