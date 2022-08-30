Meghan Markle shares extract from 2018 wedding speech for the first time

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle has told of her plans for a Netflix show about her “love story” with Prince Harry – a decision she gave credence to with a reference to her previously unrevealed wedding speech.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, welcomedThe Cut into her west coast mansion to discuss setting up her family’s new lives in California – a conversation peppered with unprecedented detail regarding her personal life.

In the article, which weighed in at a cool 6,500 words, Meghan spoke of her relief at finally being “able to tell [my] own story”.

The Duchess described her vision for the couple’s Netflix show as being a “historical documentary” based on their “love story”, rather than a reality show.

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she told the magazine.

In speaking of her amibitions to portray her romance with the prince, Meghan went on to quote the speech she delivered at the private evening event for her 2018 wedding, which up until now had been kept a secret by the Sussexes’ family and friends.

The Duchess she said took comfort in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.”

“I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on,” she added.

In amongst the string of confessions shared by the former actress, the Duchess asked whether readers wanted to “know a secret.”

“I’m getting back… on Instagram,” she went on to reveal.

Later, however, the Duchess clarified she was “no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram”.