Prince Harry told Meghan Markle he ‘lost’ his father in split from royal family

Prince Harry told Meghan Markle that he “lost” his father as a result of their move away from the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex made the revelation in an interview with The Cut magazine, which was published Monday (29 August).

Asked by interviewer Allison P. Davis about her relationship with her own estranged father, Meghan revealed: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

