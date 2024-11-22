Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Meghan Markle is embracing the magic of the holidays, thanks to her children with Prince Harry.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex reflected on how her children — son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three — are reaching the age when the festive season feels even more special.

“I love the holidays,” Meghan shared enthusiastically. “Archie and Lilibet are now three and five, so every year it gets better.”

She explained how the experience of parenting during the Christmas season has evolved over the years, saying: “At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the Sussexes prefer a more relaxed approach.

“We’re always pretty low-key,” Meghan said, as she mentioned how meaningful it is to stay close to family. “Being close to my mom is great,” she noted, referring to her mother Doria Ragland, who also resides in California.

Meghan Markle says the holidays are only getting better as her children get older ( Getty Images )

Meghan went on to explain how she cherishes the spirit of Thanksgiving, as wll as the traditions that make the holiday so special for her family and friends. While reflecting on hosting the holiday in previous years, she shared: “I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key.”

The American Riviera Orchard founder even revealed her most memorable guest: none other than feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who “came for Thanksgiving” last year.

When it comes to how the Sussexes celebrate major events, Meghan told Marie Claire they prioritize keeping things fun and meaningful.

“We’re always making sure we have something fun to do,” she said. “Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun.”

For Meghan, every holiday with Archie and Lilibet is a chance to create memories steeped in tradition. “Every single holiday is a new adventure,” she said, emphasizing how important it is for her children to experience the “magic” of cherished customs.

Whether it’s bonding over “great recipes that they end up connecting to a formative memory,” or embracing the wonder of Christmas with traditions like leaving “carrots for the reindeer,” the duchess makes sure each celebration is one to remember.