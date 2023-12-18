Meghan Markle reveals surprising item on Archie’s Christmas list

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has revealed the unlikely item her son Prince Archie is asking Santa Claus for this Christmas - and why he won’t get it.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, recently moderated a Q&A following a screening of the Netflix short film, The After, alongside star David Oyelowo and director Misan Harriman. During the panel, which took place on 15 November at a private residence in Montecito, California, Meghan revealed that her four-year-old son has been taking some pointers from Harriman.

The Nigerian-born British photographer has been behind some of Prince Harry and Meghan’s most notable family portraits, including the couple’s pregnancy announcement in 2021. In addition to capturing many of the Sussexes’ family moments, such as Princess Lilibet’s first birthday, Harriman is also widely recognised for the photographs he captured during the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Our four-year-old,” Meghan began, before correcting herself: “Four-and-a-half-year-old son - he would say: ‘No, I’m not four. I’m four and a half.’ Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us and I bought Archie a camera, and he said: ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan,’” she continued, per People.

“I said: ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,’” Meghan recalled telling her son. She then directed her attention toward Harriman, adding: “So thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

Duchess of Sussex moderating Q&A for Netflix’s ‘The After’ at a private residence on 15 November (Getty Images for Netflix)

While the German company is celebrated for its handcrafted cameras, a majority of its products are priced as low as $5,000 and can cost up to $10,000.

Earlier this year, the celebrated photographer wished Archie a happy fourth birthday by posting a poignant photo of him touching a portrait of his late grandmother, Princess Diana. Harriman shared a screengrab of a baby Archie touching the black-and-white portrait, which was taken from the royal couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. In the scene, Meghan held her son up to a photo of Diana that was hanging in his nursery.

“Who is that?” Meghan asked her son, as Archie was seen reaching out and placing his hand on the framed photograph. “Hey Grandma… That’s your grandma.”

On Instagram, Harriman shared the screengrab along with the caption: “Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie.”

The Suits actor previously shared her own tribute to Harriman, when she introduced him as her “dear friend” in a pre-recorded message ahead of his Ted Talk. In the video, Meghan reflected on the “many meaningful milestones” he has captured for her family.

“Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he’s captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience,” Meghan said in the video, per People. “His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognisable faces.”

While Archie won’t be receiving a Leica camera this year, Prince Harry once revealed the sweet present Archie’s great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, gave him for Christmas. Back in February 2021, Harry joined The Late Late Show host James Corden for a candid discussion about his new life in Montecito, California - where Harry and Meghan relocated after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker,” Harry told Corden. The Spare author said that his son “loves” the waffle maker, adding: “Archie wakes up in the morning and goes ‘waffle.’”