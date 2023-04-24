Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance since confirming she will not be attending King Charles’ coronation with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared via video in a pre-recorded message to introduce photographer and friend Misan Harriman ahead of his recent Ted Talk, taking the opportunity to reflect on the “many meaningful milestones” he has captured for her family.

“Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he’s captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience,” Meghan said in the video, according to People.

In the video introduction, the duchess also praised Harriman’s work as an activist, telling the audience: “His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognisable faces.”

Meghan concluded the brief video message by introducing the Nigerian-born British photographer to the stage.

“But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success,” she said. “I’m so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman.”

Harriman, who is widely recognised for the photographs he captured during the Black Lives Matter movement, has photographed Meghan and her family on a number of occasions, including over Zoom for her and Prince Harry’s second pregnancy announcement in February 2021.

The photographer also photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Princess Lilibet on her first birthday.

On Instagram, where Harriman shared a photo of Meghan’s video message, he thanked her for the introduction. “The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me onto the stage for my @ted. Thank you for the support Meg,” he wrote.

Harrian’s followers also praised the duchess’ gesture, and the pair’s friendship, with one person writing: “Friendship goals,” while another said: “Absolutely fantastic. So lovely to see the beautiful and indomitable Meghan and the support you have for one another. No measuring the worth of good friends. Can’t wait to watch this.”

The duchess’s surprise appearance at the Ted Talk marks her first public appearance since it was confirmed she will not attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on 6 May.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that Meghan will remain in California with her and Prince Harry’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Duke of Sussex travels to London for his father’s coronation.