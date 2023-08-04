Meghan Markle – live updates: Duchess celebrates birthday as she and Harry ‘snubbed’ from royal gathering
The guest list of the event reportedly includes attendance from senior royals, including Prince Andrew
The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her 4nd birthday today, amid reports that she and her husband, Prince Harry, did not receive an invite to attend a royal family gathering to honour Queen Elizabeth II on her one-year death anniversary.
On 8 September, King Charles III is expected to commemorate his mother at a gathering in Balmoral Castle.
A source told The Sun that there has not been “any outreach” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the royal event.
The guest list of the event reportedly includes attendance from Prince William, his wife Kate, and their three children.
King Charles’s brother Prince Andrew is also expected to make an appearance at the event.
One day after the Balmoral Ceremony, Prince Harry will travel to Düsseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games from 9 September. His wife will reportedly join him a few days later and accompany him to events ahead of the closing ceremony on 16 September.
Last night (Thursday 3 August), Harry and Meghan were spotted leaving a celebrity hotspot restaurant in Montecito, California on Wednesday night, presumably as part of her birthday celebrations.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debunk rumours of separation
Following the release of the Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, speculation started that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who tied the knot in 2018 – may not be as solid as they once were. According to Entertainment Tonight, reports circulated that the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex had gotten a hotel room for space and time away from his wife.
On 18 July, RadarOnline reported on Harry and Meghan’s rocky patch, claiming the two are “taking time apart”. An insider alleged to the outlet: “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”
When Harry and Meghan’s $20m deal with Spotify came to an end last month, the rumours circulated once more. Bloomberg reported on Meghan’s difficulty in choosing guests to come on the show. Meanwhile, Harry wanted to bring on Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Mark Zuckerberg, but executives weren’t up for it.
However, a separate source told Page Six that the duo is still together and happily married. Kati Nicholl, author of The New Royals, told ET: “My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic.”
Furthermore, this week, the couple were spotted dining at a Montecito restaurant to celebrate Meghan’s birthday debunking any rumours of separation.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal why their children will be ‘grateful’ for responsible technology
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed why their children will be “grateful” for the responsible usage of technology.
Harry and Meghan reveal what their children will be ‘grateful’ for during sweet video
Couple shares four-year-old son Archie and two-year-old daughter Lilibet
Days before her birthday, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry surprised student recipients of Youth Power Fund in a new Archewell video.
Harry and Meghan surprise student recipients of Youth Power Fund in new video
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have surprised young leaders in the tech world with congratulatory phone calls. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle personally called several recipients of the first-ever Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants, in a video released on Wednesday 2 August. The fund claims to be “a first of its kind philanthropic initiative aimed at supporting youth and intergenerationally led organisations shaping the responsible technology movement”. In the video, published on Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website, the pair speak to a number of young leaders and students including Trisha Prabhu, Emma Lembke, Sam Hiner and Tazin Khan.
This year marks a very different birthday for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, following their step back from royal duties in 2020 and the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare earlier this year, in which the duke made several accusations about his fraught relationship with senior members of the royal family.
Last year, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, publicly shared birthday wishes for Meghan on social media. At the time of writing, the official Twitter accounts for the King or Prince William have not wished the duchess a happy birthday.
In June, there was radio silence from senior members of the royal family on social media as Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilbet, celebrated her second birthday.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate Meghan’s 42nd birthday at Montecito restaurant
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving a celebrity hotspot restaurant in Montecito, California on Wednesday night (2 August), ahead of Meghan Markle’s birthday today (Friday 4 August).
In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the couple were seen leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune and were accompanied by their friend Matt Cohen.
The outing served as a pre-birthday celebration for Meghan, who turns 42 today.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate Meghan’s 42nd birthday at Montecito restaurant
The couple were spotted leaving a celebrity hotspot restaurant with their friend Matt Cohen
