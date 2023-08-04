✕ Close Meghan Markle says Queen Elizabeth 'was always wonderful'

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her 4nd birthday today, amid reports that she and her husband, Prince Harry, did not receive an invite to attend a royal family gathering to honour Queen Elizabeth II on her one-year death anniversary.

On 8 September, King Charles III is expected to commemorate his mother at a gathering in Balmoral Castle.

A source told The Sun that there has not been “any outreach” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the royal event.

The guest list of the event reportedly includes attendance from Prince William, his wife Kate, and their three children.

King Charles’s brother Prince Andrew is also expected to make an appearance at the event.

One day after the Balmoral Ceremony, Prince Harry will travel to Düsseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games from 9 September. His wife will reportedly join him a few days later and accompany him to events ahead of the closing ceremony on 16 September.

Last night (Thursday 3 August), Harry and Meghan were spotted leaving a celebrity hotspot restaurant in Montecito, California on Wednesday night, presumably as part of her birthday celebrations.