Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reflected on their royal wedding, with the Duchess of Sussex joking about her one wish for her big day.

In the fourth episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, the couple spoke about their 2018 nuptials. During the episode, Meghan recalled that she wasn’t nearly as nervous as she expected to be, before poking fun at the three things she wanted on her wedding day.

“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm,” she said. “I look back at that: How was I so calm? And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant. And to play the song ‘Going to the Chapel.’ And, that’s what I did. And it was great.”

Meghan went on to discuss how Harry’s father, King Charles III, played an important role at the occasion. She noted that, because she didn’t have a good relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle, at the time of her wedding, her father-in-law stepped in to walk her halfway down the aisle.

“Harry’s dad is very charming,” she explained. “And I said to him like: ‘I’ve lost my dad in this.’ So him as my father-in-law was really important to me. So I asked him to walk me down the aisle, and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal. It was at that moment I could see H.”

In 2018, Meghan’s estranged father made headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs, days before his daughter’s wedding. Meghan also revealed, in the third episode of the docuseries, that she found out her father wouldn’t be walking her down the aisle through a TMZ article.

Speaking of their wedding day, Harry recalled how standing at the altar with Meghan had been such an intimate moment for them, despite being surrounded by hundreds of people, and watched by thousands more.

“You know the world was watching us,” he said. “But when we were actually at the altar, as far as I’m concerned, it was just the two of us.”

Meghan echoed her husband’s sentiment and noted how easy it is for the two of them to feel connected to each other.

“H and I are really, really good at finding each other, through the chaos,” she added. “When we find each other, when we reconnect to, like: ‘Oh, it’s you, it’s you.’ It’s not that the rest of it doesn’t matter, but the rest of it feels temporary.”

In the final episode of Harry & Meghan, the duchess also shared her full wedding speech. As she read the speech from her phone, while sitting next to Harry, she described the story about how she and her husband met.

“Let’s call this a modern fairytale,” she said. “Once upon a time, there was a girl from LA. Some people called her ‘an actress.’ And there was a guy from London. Some people called him ‘a prince’. All of those people didn’t fully get it. Because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together.”