The final episode of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has revealed the moment Prince William texted Prince Harry after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed the royal family in their 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries were released on Thursday15 December. While volume one – which debuted on 8 December – focused on the couple’s early relationship and Meghan’s experiences with racism in the UK leading up to their wedding day, volume two shared details about their 2018 wedding and the fallout from the couple stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

In footage filmed days after the Sussexes’ televised interview with Winfrey, Meghan is seen speaking to Tyler Perry on the phone as Harry stands off to the side. As Meghan is reading aloud a statement from the royal family following the interview, Harry shows his phone screen to his wife.

“What am I looking at?” she asks Harry, before realising that Prince William had texted him. “Wow.”

She tells Perry on the phone, “H just got a text from his brother,” before hanging up.

Harry, who appears to be shaken by the surprise text, says in the clip: “I wish I knew what to do.”

Meghan goes over to comfort her husband and wraps her arms around him, saying, “I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”

Elsewhere in volume two, Prince Harry spoke about the rift between himself, the Prince of Wales, and their father, King Charles III. The Duke of Sussex explained that the fallout of his departure from the royal family made it difficult to return to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

“It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation,” he said in the final episode of the documentary. “So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did.”

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.”