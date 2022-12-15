Prince Harry reveals what he misses most about 'the institution'

The Duke of Sussex has revealed what he misses most about “the institution” in his new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry spoke fondly of “weird family gatherings” he would attend as part of the royal family in the second installment of the series.

The “institution” refers to the institution of the monarchy, which includes members of the royal family as well as those who work for them.

“I miss the UK, I miss my friends, I’ve lost a few friends in this process,” he added.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.