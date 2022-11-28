Jump to content

‘It’s etched into her memory:’ Mike Tindall on whether Princess Anne saw I’m a Celebrity trouser-split story

‘I think Zara probably told her,’ says former rugby union player

Olivia Petter
Monday 28 November 2022 08:51
Comments
(ITV)

Mike Tindall has shared whether he thinks Princess Anne watched him on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

On the ITV series, the former rugby union player recalled the embarassing moment he once had in front of his mother-in-law.

“I love a suit,” the 44-year-old said. “My problem with suits is I over exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.

“The old s*** drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, ‘Oh my God, what are you going to do?’ I was like, ‘Don’t worry I’ve got a spare.’

“They were like, ‘Who brings a spare suit?’ Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”

Tindall went on to reference the incident in front of Princess Anne: “It was a disco 70s themed party, I was dancing on the dancefloor, I had like, flares on, full outfit, but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a s*** drop in front of my mother-in-law.’

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said, ‘nibble my nuts’.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not. I’ve gone, I’m going’, and walked off.”

Asked on Good Morning Britain about whether Princess Anne has seen the clip of Tindall discussing this on TV, he replied: “I don’t think she was watching but I think Zara might have told her. I think it’s etched into her memory for all the wrong reasons.

“I’ll probably bashfully hide away from that one when I get home.”

The latest series of I’m a Celebrity was won by Lioness Jill Scott, with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and former health secretary Matt Hancock finishing in second and third place, respectively.

