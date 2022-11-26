I’m A Celeb: Mike Tindall leaves jungle after being voted out as final looms

Mike Tindall was the latest contestant to the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle after being voted off on Saturday (26 November).

Mr Tindall had made it to the final four, with tomorrow's live final looming.

This leaves former health secretary Matt Hancock, actor Owen Warner and Lioness Jill Scott left to battle it out to win the show and become king or queen of the jungle.

Mr Tindall admitted he was "getting ready" to leave the jungle, after what he described as "a long time".

