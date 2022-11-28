'I don't know why everybody voted,' Jill Scott says after winning I'm a Celeb

Jill Scott said that she was “in shock” after winning I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The ex-England footballer, who was part of the squad that won Euro 2022, thanked viewers for their support but questioned why they voted for her.

In the final on Sunday, 27 November, Scott beat MP Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Twelve million votes were cast to crown the winner.

“I’m just totally in shock to be honest,” Scott said.

“I don’t know why everybody voted, but a massive, massive thank you.”

