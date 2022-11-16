Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Tindall has reportedly “breached royal protocol” after sharing his views on politicians during the most recent episode of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former rugby union player, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, spoke candidly to his campmate Seann Walsh on Tuesday night’s (15 November) episode.

“I just think all politicians are f***ers,” he said. “I mean, for them to even have the conversation just because they’re all Boris fans that didn’t like how Boris was ousted that you won’t pick the best person for the job, that sums politicians up.”

Tindall made the comments after former health secretary Matt Hancock entered the camp last week.

Members of the British royal family generally do not comment on politics in public to stay impartial.

However, neither Mike nor Zara are working members of the royal family. Zara is the daughter of the Princess Royal and Mark Phillips, but she does not hold a title.

Discussing Tindall’s remarks on Good Morning Britain today, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said: “He made a very pointed political remark. That’s royal commentary isn’t it. The royal family and politics do not mix.

“Why can’t he, if he wanted to do a job, do an honest job, be a coach or something?”

However, James Haskell, former England rugby player and who co-hosts a podcast titled The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with Tindall, countered: “I don’t disagree with his view on politicians… I won’t repeat it.

“I think actually, it’s not King Charles [III] talking about it, it’s not Prince William talking about it, it’s not those people making those statements. It’s someone who is so far removed making a comment.”

Mike and Zara Tindall attend Ascot 2022 (Getty)

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Earlier this week, Tindall recalled a time he s***-dropped in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, during Zara’s 30th birthday party.

He told Walsh that the party was Seventies-themed and he had been wearing a “full outfit” according to the theme, with flares.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a s***-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” he explained.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.”

Tindall said that Anne “walked off” while saying: “I’d rather not”.