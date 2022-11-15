Mike Tindall recalls hilarious story of s***dropping in front of Princess Anne

Mike Tindall has recalled how he once ripped his trousers and flashed his boxers to Princess Anne after s***dropping in front of her.

The England rugby legend confessed the story to his fellow I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates on Monday night.

“I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff,” he recalled.

Tindall then explained that he ripped his trousers while dancing with Anne at his wife Zara’s 30th birthday, revealing boxers with the message “nibble my nuts”.

Sign up for our newsletters.