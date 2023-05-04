Model Munroe Bergdorf criticises ‘obscene display’ of wealth ahead of coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Munroe Bergdorf has criticised what she has deemed the “sickening” timing of the King’s coronation this weekend, amid the cost of living crisis in the UK.

Bergdorf, a model, activist and contributing editor at British Vogue, posted a statement to Instagram on Wednesday (3 May), just two days before the King’s coronation, to express her distaste for the “opulence” of the event amid economic turmoil.

In the caption, the 35-year-old told her followers: “Whether you’re pro or anti-monarchy, I don’t understand how in the midst of a cost of living crisis, national worker strikes, soaring inflation, escalating poverty and food bank usage that a person would support such an obscene display of wealth and power.”

She added that the royal event was “out of touch” with everyday life in the UK.

“25 per cent of London is in poverty. Four million children are experiencing food poverty,” she continued.

The model also posted a picture of text by writer Stuart Warwick, which read: “Do not be fooled by any propaganda you see coming out of the UK this weekend, the mood is here is not jubilant, it is sour.”

“We don’t want pageantry, we want affordable food, and rent, and bills,” Warwick continued.

“The timing of this coronation, with all its gold and bejewelled opulence, couldn’t be more distasteful and sickening.”

“It’s unjustifiable and unwanted. If we’re asking God to save anyone it should be the 14.4 million people living in poverty, not the King.”

Bergdorf was praised by fellow public figures in the post’s comments, with actor Jameela Jamil writing: “You’re so f***** great.”

The model made history last year as the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK.

The comments come just days before the King’s coronation on 6 May. The event will see approximately 2,000 guests attend Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.

King Charles’s ceremony is estimated by the organisers to cost more than £100m.

In response to criticism about the cost of the coronation amid the cost of living crisis, the King has proposed to slim down the celebrations. For example, the procession route for Charles’s coronation is a quarter the length of that of the late Queen.

Follow the latest updates on the coronation here.