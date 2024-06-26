Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Buckingham Palace has shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at yesterday’s state banquet, where Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako were welcomed to the UK by Prince William.

The prince escorted them to Horse Guard’s Parade where they then enjoyed a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the start of their three-day visit.

The heads of state then had the opportunity to enjoy the banquet, which took place in Buckingham Palace’s Ballroom, the largest of the state ballrooms in the Palace which has been the location of such events since 1914.

They ate with gold cutlery and platters that included salmon and vegetables as well as more delicate sweet options of strawberry pastries, chocolates and sweets.

The event was vibrantly decorated with flowers and Queen Camilla gave an approving nod to the staff who had worked so hard to make it a success.

open image in gallery The banquet was held in Buckingham Palace’s ballroom. ( POOL/AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery It has hosted similar events since 1914. ( POOL/AFP/Getty )

Ahead of the feast itself, King Charles delivered a speech celebrating the continued friendship between the UK and Japan.

“For over four hundred years, our nations have inspired each other, learning from each other’s experience and enriching our industries, cuisines and cultures with elements borrowed and shared,” he said.

The Monarch also revealed that his grandchildren are fans of one particularly beloved aspect of Japanese culture, Pokémon.

Reflecting on the time he spent fly fishing with the emperor in their younger days, the King admitted he has not at “any better luck” on more recent attempts.

“The Pokemon phrase ‘gotta catch ’em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational,” he joked.

King Charles and Queen dressed in their finery for the event, which Queen Camilla notably wearing a broach adorned with a portrait of her husband.

open image in gallery The King and Queen with Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan ahead of the State Banquet (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) ( PA Wire )

Princess Anne was sadly not present at the event after being kicked by a horse while walking through her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening.

The Princess Royal, 73, was subsequently hospitalised after suffering a concussion and minor injuries.

Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence gave reporters an update on her condition today (26 June) and said she is “recovering slowly”.

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

Meanwhile, the Japanese state visit has continued today with several events.

These included a visit to The Francis Crick Institute this morning, the Royal College of Music this afternoon and attending a second banquet at the Guildhall.