Hang on, have I just become a Meghan Markle influencer?

Put down the kibble, Fido, there’s a new biscuit in town. This weekend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friend Nacho Figueras – known to some as the David Beckham of polo – shared on his Instagram a jar of raspberry jam and a jar of dog biscuits. No, not the spoils from a trip to the corner shop, but apparently the latest items in Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand, due to launch later this year.

First, came the strawberry jam. In April, she sent special jars to 50 of her closest A-list pals, including Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling and Kris Jenner, along with baskets of lemons.

The jars’ homey cream and muslin styling was in contrast to the gold-embossed Sussexes’ monogram on every label, along with the Duchess’s flamboyant, loopy cursive to indicate where you ranked, whether you were 1 of 50 or in social Siberia as a disappointing 50 of 50.