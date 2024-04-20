Real housewives of Orange County: Inside Meghan’s launch into her ‘domestic era’

She was there for her husband, Prince Harry; cheering from the sidelines before presenting him with the trophy (and a kiss) when his team won. But the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge for Sentebale in Wellington, Florida, last weekend was also the unveiling of her latest, as she would say, “archetype”.

Dressed in a billowy white dress by local Californian brand, Heidi Merrick, with large shades and serious stilettos, Meghan was in full polo wife mode, flanked by her new bestie, Delfina Blaquier, the glamorous wife of Nacho Figueras, the David Beckham of polo.

As she rushed up to the podium to kiss her prince, she did so as his doting wife but also the face of an upcoming Netflix cookery and lifestyle show and the mumpreneur behind a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Martha Stewart 2.0 had arrived. In Duchess form.