A not so fond farewell: the Americanisation of Prince Harry is almost complete
The Sussexes have dropped their biggest hint yet that they may finally swap Britain’s rainy shores for a full-time post across the Atlantic, writes Sean O’Grady. But how long will it be before the prince trades in his UK passport for a US one?
It appears as though it’s finally time for the UK to bid a (not entirely) fond farewell to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
For those of us who thought he’d already become resident in the United States of America, the “news” is that he’s actually backdated his official residency there to the date on which his dad turfed him out of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, a substantial property which was basically a rarely used second home.
So, it’s really what we press people call a further “snub” to his father, mother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law – and, indeed, a further sign that he’s gone to California for good. No doubt he’ll soon enough acquire a west coast accent to go with his easy-living, glamorous surroundings, and become more and more estranged from his family and his homeland.
