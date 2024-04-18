It appears as though it’s finally time for the UK to bid a (not entirely) fond farewell to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

For those of us who thought he’d already become resident in the United States of America, the “news” is that he’s actually backdated his official residency there to the date on which his dad turfed him out of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, a substantial property which was basically a rarely used second home.

So, it’s really what we press people call a further “snub” to his father, mother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law – and, indeed, a further sign that he’s gone to California for good. No doubt he’ll soon enough acquire a west coast accent to go with his easy-living, glamorous surroundings, and become more and more estranged from his family and his homeland.