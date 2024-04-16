First photo of jam from Meghan’s new brand American Riviera Orchard revealed

The first photo of a product from the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has been revealed.

Meghan, 42, sent jars of strawberry jam to influencers across the US to promote her new venture.

The former senior royal announced the brand in March with a teaser video in which she pruned flowers and cooked.

It’s not been confirmed which other products the brand will offer, but the United States Patent and Trademark Office website says that the American Riviera Orchard is registered to sell downloadable and printed recipe books, table wear, textiles, as well as foods such as jam and marmalade.