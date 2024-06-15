The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who’s who

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After a challenging year for the royal family with sibling rifts and health battles, the King’s birthday presented a much-needed joyous occasion.

Despite the bursts of rain, the sun eventually shone as the Princess of Wales returned courageously to public duties. Saturday marked her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year.

Kate, 42, stood tall and proud next to Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony as she watched the Trooping the Colour flypast.

She wore a dazzling white Jenny Packham dress with black detail, and a white angled hat by Philip Treacey. She appeared all smiles as she laughed with the Prince of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales dazzled as she stood next to the King on the Buckingham Palace balcony ( AP )

This year, Kate stood next to the King on the balcony, while William stood in between his wife and children. This small change from last year, when William stood by the King, may be seen as a touching gesture from Charles in support of his daughter-in-law, as both have been battling cancer this year.

Standing on the other side of the King was Queen Camilla, who donned a pastel green dress and cape for the event.

King Charles is joined by the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace ( AFP via Getty Images )

All senior members of the British monarchy watch the RAF flypast ( AFP via Getty Images )

Next to her were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie. Their 20-year-old daughter, Lady Louise, watched the flypast as she stood beside them and chatted with her aunt, Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. Standing on the two furthest ends of the balcony were Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and the Duke of Duchess of Gloucester.

Missing from today’s balcony appearance was Prince Andrew, who has taken a step back from public duties since the Jeffrey Epstein scandal emerged.

Prince Edward’s 16-year-old son, the Earl of Wessex, was also absent which may be due to exam season.

Kate and William enjoyed a family day out with their children on the balcony ( James Manning/PA Wire )

The event for the King’s birthday began at 10am on Saturday. King Charles, himself recovering from a shock prostate cancer diagnosis, was unable to ride horseback, as is tradition, instead opting for another gentle carriage ride with his wife Queen Camilla.

Kate’s appearance had been in doubt until the last-minute announcement on Friday afternoon that she was going to attend the Trooping the Colour event.

In a candid statement released on Friday, Kate outlined her personal cancer journey admitting she is experiencing “good days and bad days” and stressing: “I am not out of the woods yet.”