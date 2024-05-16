Meghan Markle reveals the ‘best souvenir’ from her and Prince Harry’s tour of Nigeria

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the “best souvenir” she received on her three-day tour of Nigeria alongside Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, 42, made the comments during the unofficial tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The couple were invited to the country by Nigeria’s chief of defence staff – marking their first overseas tour since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Prince Harry tried to normalise mental health issues among the schoolchildren they met ( AP )

“It was such warm hospitality and it was a really meaningful trip,” Meghan, who skipped the UK leg of the celebrations, told PEOPLE.

“It was incredibly memorable and special. That alone is the best souvenir to take with us – all the memories we’ve made.”

On the brief visit, the couple packed in many engagements including a visit to a school that’s being supported by the Archwell Foundation.

While there, Prince Harry took the opportunity to try and promote the importance of mental health awareness, telling the schoolchildren that it is “okay not to be okay.”

Harry and Meghan packed a lot of engagements into the brief trip and they appeared to be packed with fun ( AFP/Getty )

The couple also watched a polo match in support of the non-profit Nigeria Unconquered, which, like Harry’s Invictus Games, provides sporting opportunities for veterans.

While Prince Harry admitted that it was enjoyable to travel around Nigeria, the most important thing for the couple is supporting the causes they care about in person.

“[It’s] always nice to be on the move, in a sense, but also these trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us and support the causes that are close to our heart,” he said. “And being able to be on the ground that, to us, is what it’s all about.”

Harry said this visit will hopefully be one of many as there is only so much work the couple can do for the causes they care about from their home in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan are planning more overseas trips in the future ( REUTERS )

“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change,” he said.

“There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to travelling more because the work matters. Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.”

The fifth in line to the throne also promoted the Invictus Games in the UK before heading out to Nigeria, attending a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London among other events.

He founded the event in 2014 to give wounded, sick or injured service people a chance to showcase their sporting abilities.