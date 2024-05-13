Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Phillips, King Charles’s nephew, has been spotted with a new date just weeks after his split from his partner of three years.

The late Queen’s ‘favourite grandson’ is now understood to be dating paediatric nurse and freelance writer, Harriet Sperling.

The pair were spotted holding hands as they spent the weekend together at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The smitten couple watched cross-country horse riding from a sponsor’s tent on Saturday, before leaving with Mr Phillips’s two daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

They returned to the event on Sunday where Mr Phillips, who is 18th in line to the throne, was seen talking animatedly to Camilla.

Peter Phillips brings date to cross-country horse riding event attended by the Queen ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

Mr Phillips introduces Ms Sperling to Queen Camilla at the Badminton Horse Trials ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

A friend of Mr Phillips told The Telegraph that the 46-year-old had met someone “recently” and the couple had been “spending time together”. However, he added it was too early to be anything more serious at this stage.

The latest development in the royal’s love life comes after news of his split from Lindsay Wallace, 43, made headlines last month.

The romance reportedly “ran its course” after three years.

The couple, who were described as “rock solid”, were so serious that Mr Phillips even introduced his new partner to the late Queen before her death in 2022.

Lindsay Wallace and Mr Phillips separated in April this year after three years together ( PA )

Prior to his relationship with Ms Wallace, the father-of-two was previously married to Autumn Kelly, 45, with whom he shares his two daughters.

The pair split in 2020 before divorcing in 2021, and it was then that his friendship with Lindsay turned romantic.

Who is Peter Phillips?

The late Queen’s eldest grandchild and the first-born son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips, the 46-year-old works as a businessman and is currently the managing director of a boutique sports management company, SEL UK.

In 2022, his net worth was reported to be around £15.7 million.

Mr Phillips is the first-born son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips ( PA )

He made history when he was born in 1977 when his parents refused to give him an official title - despite him being fifth in line to the throne at the time.

This was done in a bid to give Peter - and later his younger sister Zara Phillips - a chance at a relatively normal life.

It also simultaneously made him the first Royal grandchild in over 500 years to grow up without a title.

Mr Phillip’s representative has been contacted for comment.