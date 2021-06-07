Piers Morgan mocks Sussexes over privacy following Lilibet’s birth but wishes family a ‘long and happy life’

Piers Morgan has mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their privacy wishes, saying he will make “no comment” about the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

On Sunday, the couple announced that Meghan had given birth to their second child at a hospital in California on Friday. Both mother and daughter are doing well and are now settling in at home, the statement said.

In a tweet, Morgan said that he will not comment on the new arrival because he is respecting Meghan and Harry’s “pleas for privacy”.

“To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents’ constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment,” he said.

The former Good Morning Britain host is one of the couple’s most high-profile critics, repeatedly criticising them over their claims about the royal family.

Discussing the arrival of their daughter on Australia’s Today Show, Morgan joked that his “excitement barely knows how to start”.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has been named after her great-grandmother, the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and the late Princess of Wales.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” Meghan and Harry said in their announcement.

When asked what he thinks of the baby’s name, Morgan said the choice is “ironic”.

“You’ve got this couple who have been trashing the royal family, the monarchy, for the last few weeks and they’ve named the baby after the Queen, the head of the royal family,” he said.

He went on to speculate about why the Sussexes had chosen the name, saying: “Maybe it’s their way of reaching out to the royals ... and wanting some kind of end to this on running feud.

“But look, I always think when a new baby’s born it's very churlish to put any negative slant at such a moment.

“So, I wish them all the very best. There’s four in the family now and I wish them every success and a long and happy life,” he said.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Prince Harry said he has a “really good relationship” with the Queen, and that they speak regularly.

“I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,” he said.

“My grandmother and I have a really good relationship. And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel in chief, right? She always will be,” he added.