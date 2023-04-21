Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their decision over King Charles III’s coronation on 6 May.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host, who previously branded the couple “shameless grifters”, took aim once again after Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry would attend the coronation but Meghan Markle would not.

Last week, the palace said it was “pleased” to confirm Harry’s attendance, adding that Meghan will be remaining in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the latest episode of Uncensored, which aired on Thursday (20 April), Morgan discussed the lead-up to the coronation with guests Tessa Dunlop, an author and historian, and King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s former butler, Grant Harrold.

The conversation began with Morgan asking why there doesn’t seem to be much excitement around the coronation and whether the crown has “lost its lustre”, to which Dunlop replied the nation appears to have some “royal ceremonial fatigue”.

The historian also said the press and “people like [Piers]” were to “blame” for “peddling this divisive narrative” within the royal family. Her comments come amid Harry and Meghan’s ongoing rift with the royals over their grievances with the palace’s relationship with the press.

Morgan strongly disagreed with her and said: “Rather than the people doing TV interviews and best-selling books trashing the royal family, who happen to be members of the royal family? They’re not to blame, it’s us reporting on the trashing that’s the problem. It’s such horse manure.”

Dunlop continued: “I bet you Piers… [you’re] just an eensy-weensy bit disappointed that Meghan isn’t going to be at the [coronation].

But the controversial host declared that he was “very disappointed Harry is going to be there” and “disappointed with Charles, although I completely understand it as a father, why he’s felt the need to do this”.

(Getty Images / PA Images)

“What the hell is Prince Harry doing, having trashed the family in that horrible book he wrote?” Morgan continued, referring to the duke’s memoir Spare, which was published in January.

“The terrible series they’ve done, the interviews they’ve done, trashy, trashy, trashy, trashy. Damaging the institution of the monarchy and then they have the brass neck – he turns up at the coronation?

“And by the way, we know why he’s doing it,” Morgan added. “He’s doing it because I suspect Meghan Markle has gone, ‘You better get over there and get on that balcony somehow, because our entire commercial world depends on you still being a dominant member of the royal family.”

However, it has been reported that Harry’s visit to the UK will be very short and he will not stay for the coronation concert on Sunday (7 May).

A royal source was quoted by The Mirror as saying: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit.

“Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”

However, Archie’s birthday falls on the same day as the coronation and the duke may wish to return quickly to celebrate it. The publication reported that Harry told the royal family he is planning another trip to the UK in the summer.