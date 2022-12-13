Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has called on King Charles to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their remaining titles following the release of the new trailer for their Netflix documentary.

The broadcaster responded to a tweet shared by the streaming giant, which showed a clip from the controversial series, writing: “King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the royal family... and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy.”

He added: “Imagine being the royal family still grieving the loss of your great matriarch just a few weeks ago, and now having to endure two relatives who deserted royal duty and Britain for riches in America, publicly trashing you as racists and liars week after week? It’s so disgusting.”

The six-episode series aims to “share the other side” of the royal couple’s story after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, following which they relocated to the US.

The first volume of Harry and Meghan was released on 8 December, with the second and final instalment due to drop on 15 December.

In the latest trailer released by Netflix, Prince Harry says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” while Meghan says: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves”.

His cryptic comments have led many on social media to speculate about the meaning behind his words.

Morgan was joined by Sharon Osbourne on his TalkTV show Uncensored on Monday (12 December), where he continued to attack the pair.

“From the Oprah interview onwards, all they have done is trash their family,” he said.

Osbourne agreed, describing the new clip as “very distasteful”.

She said: “It's trash. There is nothing about themselves and this is a great time for them to keep talking about their charity but no.

“It is about them being these poor little children who are so much in love and how abused they have been, their race, the way they act.

“Everything has been abused by the public, by the press, by the Royal Family. Well, do you know what? You have a great life, you have a beautiful family, and you are so much in love, move on, get a life and move on.”