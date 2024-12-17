Sarah Ferguson says she’d marry Prince Andrew ‘all over again’: ‘He’s the best’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sarah Ferguson has reflected on her relationship with Prince Andrew.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times published on Saturday (December 14), the Duchess of York spoke about her marriage and subsequent divorce from the controversial royal family member.

“I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew,” she told the outlet. “I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind. Our wedding was the best day of my life. But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.”

She explained that the two remain on good terms despite their divorce nearly 30 years ago. “He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three C’s — communication, compromise, compassion,” she said.

Jane Luedecke, Ferguson’s sister, also spoke about the duke and duchess’s relationship to The Times as she called them “the best divorced couple I know.”

“They’ve done it for their children; it’s incredible. I came to stay at Royal Lodge in May and went riding with Andrew at Windsor Castle. It was lovely to get back on a horse and ride through the grounds again,” Luedecke said.

The Duke and Duchess of York were married for 10 years ( Getty )

The former royal couple was married for 10 years from 1986 to 1996. During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters: Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

Elsewhere during the interview, Ferguson recalled meeting the third oldest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip when she was 12 years old.

“My first thought was that I was going to marry him,” she said. “We came back into each other’s lives when Diana invited me to Ascot in 1985 and six months later we were engaged. You weren’t allowed to hang out or live with each other then. Diana couldn’t, I couldn’t.”

Most recently, Ferguson’s ex-husband has been embroiled in yet another controversy. The Duke of York was linked as a “close” confidant of businessman Yang Tengbo, who was accused of being a Chinese spy. He is said to have used his close friendship with the royal to secure invitations to Buckingham Palace. He also met former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May. Yang Tengbo has been barred from the country on the grounds he was considered to have engaged in “covert and deceptive activity.”

A statement from Prince Andrew’s office on Friday (December 13) read: “The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty’s Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised.”

“The duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”

Following the reports, the Duke of York was urged to withdraw from a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and avoid being seen with his family in Sandringham on Christmas Day next week. His daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, had already planned to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws this year for the first time.