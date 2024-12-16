China ‘spy’ live updates: Suspected agent linked to Prince Andrew named as MP warns Yang ‘was not a lone wolf’
A judge has lifted an anonymity order for alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo at the Royal Courts of Justice
An alleged Chinese spy banned from the UK and linked to the Duke of York can now be named as Yang Tengbo, a High Court judge has ruled.
The 50-year-old director of a Chinese investment consultancy firm was barred from the UK in 2023 after it was deemed he would likely threaten national security.
The suspect is said to have become a “close” confidant of the Duke of York and has also been pictured with senior politicians including Lord David Cameron and Baroness Theresa May.
Former Conservative leader Sir Ian Duncan Smit told the House of Commons Tengbo “was not a lone wolf”.
“He was one of some 40,000 members of the United Works Department, which the intelligence security committee report last year said and I quote ‘are known to government, had penetrated every sector of the UK economy, spying, stealing intellectual property, influencing and shaping our institutions,” he said.
Security minister Dan Jarvis said the government will not hesitate to use “every tool at our disposal” to keep the UK safe.
Prince Andrew to step away from King’s private Norfolk residence
It is understood Andrew will stay away from the King’s private Norfolk residence after the controversy surrounding alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK and had forged links to the Duke of York.
It is not yet known whether the duke will attend Charles’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch for the extended family on Thursday, which is expected to be held at Buckingham Palace.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had already planned to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws this year for the first time.
Watchdog probe urged into alleged Chinese spy linked to Duke of York
A spy watchdog has been urged at Westminster to investigate an alleged Chinese secret agent linked to the Duke of York and other espionage claims levelled at Beijing.
Speaking in Parliament, as peers approved nominations for the ISC, which oversees the work of the UK’s spy agencies, Labour former minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said: “I wonder if it would be appropriate at this time to ask if it would be possible for the Intelligence and Security Committee to conduct an investigation into H6 and all the allegations of spying from China?”
Responding, leader of the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon, said: “I don’t think it’s for the Lord Privy Seal to instruct the Intelligence and Security Committee on their business or how they conduct it but I am sure they will have taken note of the reports and are fully aware of the situation and will do whatever is appropriate.”
Lee Anderson thinks Yang Tengbo name was previously withheld ‘to avoid embarrassment’, although it was a court order
Lee Anderson, the Reform MP for Ashfield, said: “Yang Tengbo is the alleged Chinese spy who has been stalking the corridors of power in our country and rubbing shoulders with royalty, prime ministers and business leaders. Yet his name has been withheld from the Great British public.
“Does the minister agree with me that it was only withheld to avoid embarrassment for previous Prime Ministers and business leaders and was not in the best interests of the British public?”
Dan Jarvis, the security minister, responded: “Well, I’m sure the honourable member will acknowledge that I named H6, the individual, that his reason for his original anonymity was as a result of a court order, and was not a decision by the UK Government.”
The prime minister has full confidence in the British courts, Downing Street says
The prime minister has full confidence in the British courts, No 10 signalled, after an alleged Chinese spy said he was a victim of a political climate which had seen a rise in tensions between the UK and China.
Asked whether the Prime Minister believed the High Court had been influenced by political tensions when it lifted the anonymity order for Yang Tengbo, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No”.
“We respect the independence of our courts and, as I say, the first duty of every Government is national security, and we welcome the court’s decision to uphold the Home Office’s position in relation to the exclusion of this individual.”
Asked whether he believed the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac) was fair, the spokesman said: “Of course, and we obviously welcome the court’s decision to uphold the Home Office’s position in relation to the exclusion of this individual, as the minister has just said in the House.
“More broadly wherever there are individuals who pose a threat to our national security we will use the full range of powers available to disrupt them.”
Labour remind Tories of questionable Tory record on China
Former political journalist turned Labour MP Paul Waugh remembers that in his previous career, Theresa May as prime minister was praised for sidestepping human rights issues on a trip to China.
Waugh was a journalist on the aeroplane with Baroness May at the time.
Earlier, minister Dan Jarvis pointed out that David Cameron as Tory prime minister took President Xi Jinping to the pub on a visit to the UK.
The attacks underline a problem the Tories have in trying to attack Labour now when Labour is in effect following the same policy as their predecessors.
Mr Jarvis suggests the Tories approach the subject “with humility”.
Chris Phillip: Chinese infiltration of public organisations is of grave concern
Shadow home secretary Chris Phillip told the Commons: “Chinese infiltration of public organisations is of grave concern but it’s not just public organisations such as government. It’s also businesses and universities that are being systemically infiltrated and often intellectual property theft is at the heart of what the Chinese Government is trying to achieve.”
He added: The opposition will fully support the Government in working to secure our nation’s safety but in that spirit I would just ask one or two questions.
“Firstly, would he consider expediting the implementation of the foreign influence registration scheme that he referred to, and can I echo my Rt Hon friend the Member for Chingford and Woodford Green’s suggestion that China is placed in the enhanced deal of that?
“Secondly, will the security minister review the wisdom of the Government’s approach to China? Given what we’ve learnt and what we know, these very close relations that the Prime Minister are attempting may not be wise and the rather sycophantic approach the Prime Minister took with President Xi a few weeks ago may not be very wise in light of what we now know.”
Security minister Dan Jarvis responded: “He asked me again about Firs. I hope I’ve been able to provide some reassurance in terms of the Government’s intention to lay the regulations as soon as practically possible in the new year with a view to having the scheme up and running by the summer.
“In terms of the approach to China, I don’t agree with his characterisation of the Prime Minister’s recent meeting and I will just say very gently to him, at least he didn’t take him to the pub for a pint.”
Yang Tengbo was not a lone wolf, Ian Duncan Smith says
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said Yang Tengbo “was not a lone wolf”.
“He was one of some 40,000 members of the United Works Department, which the intelligence security committee report last year said and I quote ‘are known to government, had penetrated every sector of the UK economy, spying, stealing intellectual property, influencing and shaping our institutions,” he told the Commons
The former Conservative leader continued: “Will the Government commit to putting China now in the enhanced tier of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs)? And will they do it now, no more delay, there is no need for delay... China is our most prominent security threat and all action must take priority.”
“Far from challenging China on human rights, it appears we are turning a blind eye to them. Why is that?”
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle chides the government for not offering a statement to the House and instead being forced to respond to Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s urgent question.
The failure to come forward with a statement gives the impression that the government does not want to be forthcoming on the issue.
It underlines that Labour feel uncomfortable with the tightrope they are trying to walk on diplomacy with China.
UK will have consistent and strategic approach to China, security minister says
Security minister Dan Jarvis has insisted the UK’s approach to China will be “consistent and strategic”.
“We will challenge where we must in order to keep our country safe, compete where we need to and cooperate where we can, for example on matters like climate change,” he said.
“That is acting in the national interest and the Prime Minister reiterated this earlier today.
“However, the breadth of the threats we face from foreign states are pernicious and complex and the work of our intelligence agencies is unrivalled in mitigating them and I want to take this opportunity today in paying tribute to them and the work they do in keeping our country safe.”
He added: “When the UK’s national security is at risk, we will not hesitate to use every tool at our disposal to keep our country safe.”
