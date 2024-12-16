UK politics live: Labour branded ‘weak’ as MPs consider naming ‘Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew
Reform UK has threatened to name the alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew in parliament
The Labour government has been branded “weak” as it prepares to face MPs demanding answers on the alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew.
Known only as H6, the alleged spy became a close confidant of the Duke of York, and reportedly also met David Cameron in Downing Street and Theresa May at a black-tie reception.
Former Tory leader and prominent China hawk Sir Iain Duncan Smith will table an Urgent Question on Monday to force ministers to answer questions on the growing scandal.
Sir Iain accused a “weak” government of wanting to avoid criticism of China, a sentiment echoed by the last governor of Hong Kong, Lord Patten, who said the government was “too soft” on Beijing.
MPs are considering using parliamentary privilege - which provides certain legal immunities for MPs - to circumvent a court order providing H6 anonymity.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said the party may reveal the name of the Chinese businessman, who was described in court as having formed an “unusual degree of trust” with Prince Andrew.
