How Prince Archie ‘will celebrate his fourth birthday’ on Coronation Day

Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which coincides with Coronation Day, will reportedly be celebrated with a “low-key” party at Harry and Meghan’s home in California.

On 12 April, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla on 6 May. Meanwhile, Meghan will remain in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It is believed that Archie’s fourth birthday – which falls on 6 May, the same day as the coronation – was one of the factors that informed the couple’s decision.

On Friday (21 April), it was reported that Archie’s birthday plans include a “low-key” party at the couple’s California residence.

A source told People that Harry and Meghan’s friends and the duchess’ mother Doria Ragland will attend Archie’s birthday celebrations.

“Meghan will definitely have support that weekend,” they added.

The source also told People Archie and Lilibet “are so sweet together”.

“Archie loves Lili. He’s such a sweet boy. When she’s not around, he asks, ‘Where’s Lili?’” the source said.

On Friday (21 April), it was reported that Meghan wrote to Charles expressing her concerns about unconscious bias within the royal family, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Meghan alleged that a senior member of the royal family had speculated about how dark Archie’s skin would be.

A source told the Daily Telegraph that their exchange is part of the reason Meghan is not attending the coronation because she feels her concerns were not appropriately addressed.

According to the publication, the letters reveal the identity of the royal who made the comment, as both Meghan and Charles acknowleged that it was not said in malice.

After it was confirmed that Harry would attend the coronation, a source told The Sun that Charles is “very disappointed” that neither Meghan nor his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet will be present at the ceremony next month.