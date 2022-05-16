Prince Charles and Camilla head to Canada on Commonwealth tour

Prince Charles and Camilla are set to embark upon a three-day tour of Canada this week representing the Queen.

The trip, which will run from Tuesday to Thursday, will focus on climate change, indigenous reconciliation and efforts to connect with the Canadian public.

The royal couple will travel thousands of miles from Newfoundland and Labrador in the east, to Ottawa and Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.

A special reception is expected in Canada’s National Capital Region to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A recent poll published in Canada reveals that over half (51 per cent) of those surveyed said the country should not remain a constitutional monarchy in future.

Three in five also said it was the right decision for Caribbean countries such as Barbados and Jamaica to free themselves from British rule.

The visit forms part of a series by senior royals to some of the 14 Commonwealth countries outside the UK where the Queen is also head of state.

Previous visits have not gone to plan, however, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Earl and Countess of Wessex facing protests calling on the monarchy to apologise and pay reparations for its role in slavery throughout the region.

The Canada trip is one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.

Last week, the Queen’s oldest son stepped in for her at the last minute at the state opening of parliament.

Her absence was the first time the Queen was not present at the annual event in nearly 60 years.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow.

“At her majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on her majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

The Queen’s appearance at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month have also been called into question, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson saying her presence may not be confirmed until “the day itself”.

Speaking ahead of the four-day bank holiday weekend next month, the spokesperson explained: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

The 96-year-old monarch has been facing mobility issues since she was hospitalised in October last year, and has been undertaking mostly virtual engagements ever since.