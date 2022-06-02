(Independent)

Trooping the Colour: Prince Charles receives salute for first time

This is the first time in her seven-decade reign that the Queen didn’t receive the military parade salute

Furvah Shah
Thursday 02 June 2022 12:57
Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne have taken the Trooping the Colour salute for the first time as a part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

This is the first time the Queen has not directly received the salute in her 70-year reign as monarch.

However, she has now appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

The large military parade is held every year on the Mall outside the Palace to officially mark the sovereign’s birthday.

This year, the event also marked the beginning of a four-day celebration for the well-anticipated platinum jubilee.

The Trooping the Colour parade saw thousands line the streets for the display

(PA)

The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne took the salute as they rode on horseback at the parade as colonels of the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guards and the Blues and Royals.

From left, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne partook and received the symbolic salute for the first time during the parade.

(Getty Images)

This is one of many royal tasks the Queen has begun delegating to senior members of the royal family since facing health and mobility issues.

Her Majesty is also set to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony following the parade alongside other working member of the royal family.

The Palace previously confirmed that only working royal family members would appear on the balcony, which ruled out the possibility of the Duke of York or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making an appearance.

The Trooping the Colours parade is the first of many events commerating the Queen’s 70 years on the British throne. Other events will include the Epsom Derby and a special, star-studded Jubilee Concert featuring performers such as Queen and Adam Lambert.

Follow our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations here.

