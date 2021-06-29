Prince George wears a suit to attend England football game alongside his parents

Prince George has made his first public appearance of the year, attending a football match between England and Germany alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The seven-year-old was photographed in the stands at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday for the Euro 2020 match, where he could be seen dressed formally in a navy suit with a red and blue tie.

The young prince’s outfit matched his father’s, who stood next to him also dressed in a navy blue suit and red and blue striped tie.

On the other side of Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge could be seen wearing a bright red blazer with gold buttons, which she paired with a white shirt and black trousers for the occasion.

Prince George’s attendance at the match, which saw him half-heartedly participating in the singing of the national anthem, prompted joy on social media among royal fans, who were happy to have a glimpse of the seven-year-old.

“Little Prince George matching his Pa in his suit and tie!! My heart has melted!!!” one person tweeted.

Another said: “This is the only tweet you’ll see from me football related, how cute is Prince George with his parents at the match tonight #EURO2020.”

Prince George, who will turn eight next month on 22 July, is a well-known fan of England’s football team, as he was photographed wearing his jersey for his birthday portraits taken by the duchess in 2019.

Perhaps he was a good luck charm - England won the match 2-0.

The royal’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, were not in attendance for the match, however, the duke and duchess’s daughter recently joined her older brother to attend a running event earlier this month alongside Prince William on Father’s Day.

During the outing, the Duke of Cambridge and his eldest children cheered on runners in a race at Sandringham Estate.