How to watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS

Prince Harry is sitting down with journalist Anderson Cooper for a highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare.

On Sunday evening, the Duke of Sussex will discuss some of the shocking revelations made in his forthcoming book, Spare, which hits shelves on Tuesday (10 January). Prince Harry’s conversation with the CNN broadcaster will be the royal’s first American television interview about the autobiography.

Earlier this week, excerpts from the book leaked after it was accidentally released in Spain five days early. News outlet The Guardian obtained a copy of the book, and reported the bombshell claim that Prince Wiliam allegedly attacked Prince Harry during an argument over Meghan Markle in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about Prince Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.

How to watch the interview

Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper will air on CBS at 7:30pm ET on Sunday (8 January), following CBS’ coverage of the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles NFL game.

How to stream Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview

Paramount+ will stream 60 Minutes at the same time the program airs on television.

The interview will also be available to watch on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and through the CBS News app. On Tuesday, the interview will re-air on the CBS News Streaming Network at 8pm ET and again at 11pm ET.

What will be discussed in the interview?

In a trailer for the 60 Minutes interview released earlier this week, a voiceover described Prince Harry’s conversation with Anderson Cooper as a “revealing and explosive interview”.

In one teaser clip, which aired on 2 January on CBS Mornings, Harry said he’d tried to handle conversations with the royal family privately, but he’s been forced to make his concerns public due to “briefings and leakings and planting of stories” against him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told Cooper in the interview airing Sunday. “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto.”

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story,” Harry explained. “And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes – there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

The unusual family link between Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper

Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper allegedly share family ties dating back to the 1930s. In the 1930s, Cooper’s great-aunt, Thelma Furness, was known to have had an ongoing affair with the Duke’s great-great uncle, King Edward VIII.

Viscountess Furness was a mistress of Edward while he was Prince of Wales. Anderson’s great-aunt had the affair with Edward while she was married to British shipping magnate, Marmaduke Furness, who was 20 years her senior.

Later, Edward married American divorcée Wallis Simpson, for whom he abdicated and became the Duke of Windsor.

What else has Harry said?

Ahead of the 60 Minutes interview, Prince Harry was interviewed by ITV host Tom Bradby for a nearly two-hour long conversation – which included Harry narrating controversial and startling excerpts from the book which, according to one royal biographer, “could mark the beginning of the end” of the monarchy.

