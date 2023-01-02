Prince Harry to sit down with Anderson Cooper in ‘revealing and explosive’ interview

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex will be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes to discuss his forthcoming memoir, Spare.

The royal will speak to the TV broadcaster on the CBS program in an episode that is scheduled to air on Sunday 8 January.

A trailer clip shared on social media merely promotes the interview without offering any details as to its contents. However, a voiceover described it as a “revealing and explosive interview”.

In the short video, Harry is shown talking to Cooper while walking around a leafy garden.

In the UK, Harry is due to be interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby, whom the royal has known since he was a teenager. Bradby is also the person to whom Markle famously confessed she was “not OK” after he asked about her mental health during the couple’s tour of South Africa in 2019.

A broadcast date for the ITV sit-down has yet to be announced.

Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, will be released by Penguin Random House on 10 January.

News of Cooper’s interview comes after sources claimed that Spare is “tough on [Prince] William in particular”.

The source told The Sunday Times that while King Charles “comes out of it better than I had expected”, the same cannot be said for the Prince of Wales.

They explained: “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.”

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”