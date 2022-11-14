Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex has told the children of armed forces members who died in service that they are “not alone” and that he shares a bond with them after losing his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.

Prince Harry wrote an emotional letter to children involved with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports bereaved British Forces children, for Remembrance Sunday.

In the letter, he spoke about the importance of “talking about my grief” and encouraged the youngsters to “lean into your friends”.

The letter reads: “As many of us observe and reflect on Remembrance Sunday, I wanted to write to you and let you know you are all in my thoughts and heart today.

“We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent. I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone.”

He continued: “While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on.

“Whenever you need a reminder of this, I encourage you to lean into your friends at Scotty's Little Soldiers.”

Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Diana (AFP via Getty Images)

“One of the ways I've learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn't be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey,” he said.

“We all know some days are harder than others, but together those days are made easier. Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us - especially those in your family.

“I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them.”

The charity was established in 2010 by war widow Nikki Scott after she witnessed the devastating impact her husband Cpl Lee Scott’s death in Afghanistan had on her two young children.

Ms Scott said: “We are so grateful to Prince Harry for his continued support.

“Our members know that he truly understands what it's like to grow up without a parent and it means so much to them to know his thoughts are with them.

“To receive his letter on Remembrance Sunday has given them a huge boost on a proud but difficult day.”

In an April 2022 interview with NBC’s Today programme, Prince Harry revealed that he feels his mother’s presence in almost everything he does, adding that he was sure she is proud of him.

Asked whether he felt her presence, he added: “It’s constant, and it has been over the last two years, more so than ever before.

“It’s almost as if she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much like helping me. She got him set up and now she’s helping me set up, that’s what it feels like.

“He’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids, the circumstances are obviously different but … I feel her presence in almost everything I do now.

“But definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without question,” he said.