Prince Harry shuns British brands to wear Dior to coronation

The Duke of Sussex eschewed British fashion brands to wear a suit by French label Dior to his father’s coronation, fuelling speculation he may be about to sign an endorsement deal with the company.

Prince Harry was photographed in a suit with waistcoat for the ceremony, at which he sat in the third row.

Harry, who left swiftly after the coronation to catch a flight from Heathrow, wore his dark morning suit and tie with his Afghanistan and Jubilee medals pinned to his suit jacket.

He also wore a Royal Victorian Order star and neck decoration.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Luxury fashion house Dior tweeted that it had dressed the duke in a custom design by celebrity favourite British-born Kim Jones, saying to do so was an “honour”.

The brand has often been a go-to choice for Harry’s wife, Meghan, who wore a Dior outfit to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last summer.

Last month, the prince wore Dior to the High Court in London for a case against the publisher of the Daily Mail, alleging its investigators hacked his phone.

Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Newsweek: “Designer sponsorship deals with celebrities are commonplace, and it is highly likely that the Sussexes have an arrangement with Dior; it would be a highly convenient passive income for Harry and Meghan who make ideal ambassadors for the brand.”

She said Meghan had opted for Dior on several royal occasions.

The Duke of Sussex departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (PA)

“I personally feel that she turned to such an elite fashion house in an effort to subconsciously clad herself in ‘fashion armor,’ attempting to shield herself from the critical gaze of the media and the public,” she added.

“Wearing Dior is a new fashion direction for Prince Harry, who usually prefers a more casual style, particularly now he has moved to California and no longer has to dress up to perform royal duties.”

Harry’s whistlestop tour to the coronation ended as he headed to Heathrow soon after the ceremony was over.

Fashion house Dior tweeted that it was honoured to have dressed Prince Harry.

Harry was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) by the late Queen.

Buckingham Palace said the appropriate insignia was a star and neck decoration with no mantle.

