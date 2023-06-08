✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for battle with MGN over phone hacking

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry fought back tears while addressing the strain of media intrusion, as he ended his historic High Court testimony in the phone hacking case he said he had launched to protect his wife Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex is among a host of celebrities seeking to sue Mirror Group Newspapers for damages, claiming journalists at its titles were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

In nearly eight hours of cross-examination by MGN’s barrister, Harry accused former Mirror editor Piers Morgan of “horrific personal attacks and intimidation”, and suggested newspaper stories claiming his father was Princess Diana’s former lover were aimed at ousting him from the royal family.

As subsequent questioning by his own lawyer began, the duke defended the lack of any call data between himself and MGN journalists, claiming they may have used “burner phones” to access his voicemails.

The duke then chose to remain in court as The Mirror’s former royal editor Jane Kerr was cross-examined by his lawyer.